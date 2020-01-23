Valdosta police investigating South Oak Street homicide

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 23, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in the 700 block of South Oak Street.

Officers were called in reference to a shooting at the scene around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Rashwan Mays, 30, was found dead at the scene, police say. Detectives found that Mays got into an argument with someone he knew, then that person shot and killed him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiners Office will perform an autopsy on the victim at a later time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families at this time. This is a horrible and unnecessary incident. We encourage any members of the community to come forward with any information that they have.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

Police say this is an isolated incident. The investigation is active, and detectives are still processing evidence.

If you have any information on this case, contact the department at 229-293-3145 or at 229-293-3091.