Valdosta police investigating homicide

February 10, 2020

VALDOSTA,GA (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on February 8th.

Around 6:54 p.m., VPD responded to a shooting on Nardo Street. Once on scene, officers found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso. James Bivins, Jr., 32, was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Detectives also responded to the crime scene and determined a large group was in the area of Nardo street and Summerlin Street at the time. Allegedly, some sort of an altercation broke out between two people. This is when police say someone opened fire striking Bivins.

No charges have been filed at this time, but VPD detectives along with the District Attorney’s Office are working together to figure out the course of action they want to pursue.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information should call 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.

