Valdosta protester arrested for obscene sign sparks controversy

June 5, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thursday's arrest of a protester for obscene language on her sign is sparking major controversy across the Valdosta community.

31-year-old Sydney Caitlin Smith was arrested by Lowndes County deputies for disorderly conduct after holding a sign with vulgar language.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk references a section of Georgia law (Title 16, Chapter 11, Article 2, 16-11-39 of O.C.G.A.) that states:

"Without provocation, uses obscene and vulgar or profane language in the presence of or by telephone to a person under the age of 14 years which threatens an immediate breach of peace."

However, the community is arguing the arrest violates Smith's First Amendment rights.

Jackie Johnson, the mother of Kendrick Johnson, has been out protesting all week and witnessed Smith's arrest on Thursday.

"She was standing up here, not even making a sound, just standing up here holding her sign," Johnson said. "That was her right. That's how she felt."

Other protesters we spoke with agreed.

"I believe the First Amendment says, 'Freedom of speech,' so she should be able to express that however she would like to," protester Kenyon Brown said.

Clare Norins is an assistant clinical law professor at the University of Georgia. She's also the director of the university's First Amendment Clinic.

"In general, profanity in the context of a protest message is protected," Norins tells WCTV.

She points to the 1971 Supreme Court case Cohen v California, when Paul Robert Cohen faced charges for wearing a jacket with a profane, anti-Vietnam message displayed.

"The Supreme Court said that his conviction had to be reversed because he had the right to express his protest message using profanity," she said.

The court case set precedent across the nation, but Sheriff Paulk says he plans to enforce disorderly conduct laws in Lowndes County.

The community plans to gather on Saturday for a "Unity March" starting at 5:30 p.m. outside the Historical Lowndes County Courthouse.

