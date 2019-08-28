Valdosta public safety team up to build community

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 28, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- No matter the badge, Valdosta emergency personnel are building trust one door at a time.

The Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department are joining forces on a new community initiative. The departments are walking through neighborhoods in the city, listening to people's questions and concerns.

Fire officials said they want citizens to know that when it comes to public safety, everyone has to work together.

Last week the program began in the Hudson Dockett neighborhood, going door to door to build better relationships in the community.

Officials said some of the concerns were about safety, traffic concerns, and opportunities for youth mentorship programs.

The fire department said the new initiative helps to put a face to the officers and personnel that are there in an emergency, helping people feel more comfortable during the worst case scenarios.

"We build that rapport prior to any type of emergency, and it also improves comfort when there is an emergency, so that they know they have a friend there that's there to help them," said Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. "It only makes sense that we would join forces together to interact with the community, and let them know that we're all united, the community, public safety and the city as a whole."

Chief Boutwell said one thing officials did notice was the need for more awareness of the importance of smoke detectors. Officials said it's important for every home to have a working smoke detector in their home.

The Hudson Dockett neighborhood was first on the list, but the two departments plan to visit more neighborhoods throughout the city.