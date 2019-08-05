Valdosta residents displaced after house fire, one dog rescued

Valdosta, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a Monday morning house fire that left one dog and two cats dead.

Crews responded to E. Cranford Ave. to find smoke and flames coming from inside the home.

Authorities say the fire was coming from a bedroom inside the home, but was quickly extinguished by crews.

There were no injures reported.

Three people were displaced due to the fire. Crews also rescuing a dog and administered oxygen to it.

Unfortunately, another dog and two cats succumbed to smoke exposure and were not resuscitated.

Authorities say the cause of the flames were due to an overloaded power supply.