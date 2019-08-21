Valdosta responds to sewer spill on Valdosta Country Club Golf Course

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The City of Valdosta Utilities Department cleaned a sanitary sewer spill at the Valdosta Country Club Golf Course, the city says in a press release.

Utility workers say the spill at the 3300 block of Plantation Drive was caused by a break in the sewer main. About 1,350 gallons of sewage entered a local stream. The city says the break was repaired, and the site and its discharge point were cleaned and disinfected.

The city says there are low levels of contamination in the creek, but people should avoid contact with the bodies of water near the area for the next few days.

Warnings signs about the spill have been posted, and public health agencies were notified, the city says.

