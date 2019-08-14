Valdosta restaurants showing support for "Brunch Bill" legislation

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Hoping to add some "spirit" to your Sunday brunch; restaurants in Valdosta are jumping on board in support of the so-called Brunch Bill.

The legislation looks to move liquor sales up from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Many Valdosta restaurants are now pushing to see that measure on the November ballot.

Restaurants say they want to see the decision left to the voters. The bill passed in Georgia last year but it was still up to each local municipality to pass their own referendum.

More than 50 communities across the state have done so and now restaurant owners want to see Valdosta be next.

Friends Grille and Bar is one local spot for sipping on Sundays. Restaurant staff say an extra hour and a half could help spread out service.

"Everyone coming to your door at the same time, makes it hard to manage and serve everyone at the same time," one worker said.

Staff say they pay a lot of money to be able to pour on Sundays and add moving up that start time could make a huge difference; not just for the restaurants, but for the city.

"Thousands and thousands of tax revenue, just having a whole different service going on earlier in the day," said Justin Stephens of the Manwell Decoudres Restaurant Group. "I think there are a lot of positives to that.

Local restaurants hoping this change could serve up more sips on Sunday brunch.

Several local restaurants say they've signed a petition in hopes the city council will put it on it's upcoming meeting agenda, when members will be able to vote on whether to put a referendum on the November ballot.

Then, it'll be up to voters.