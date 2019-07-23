Valdosta seniors smile for 'Make Someone Smile Week'

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 23, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta seniors are finding there's nothing sweeter than passing along a smile.

On Tuesday, The Flower Gallery passed out dozens of 'Be Happy Bouquets," donating flowers to seniors in the community.

It's part of 'Make Someone Smile Week', an annual initiative by Telaflora. Local flower shops volunteers to give back to those who maybe in need of a smile.

"I think they're beautiful, they are so pretty," said Jo Walker, residents at Pruitt Health Lake Haven, one of the participating senior living facilities. "I think it makes us feel special, I really do."

'Make Someone Smile Week' has been going on for almost twenty years. Last year more than 30,000 bouquets were donated nationwide.