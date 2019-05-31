Valdosta sorority aims to increase water safety

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- When school and the sun are both out, many kids across South Georgia head to the pool. One organization in Valdosta is working to make sure they do so safely.

On Saturday The Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated is hosting 'Swim 1922,' a water and swim safety event for kids across South Georgia.

This is the first time the local sorority chapter is bring Swim 1922 to Valdosta. Organizers said swimming and water safety can often times be taken for granted, but it's a skill that, if not taken seriously, can be extremely dangerous.

The event will be Saturday at the Valdosta State University Recreation Center. Sigma Gamma Rho will host Olympic Silver Medalist Maritza McClendon. She will be teaching swimming courses for local kids, as well as taking pictures and signing autographs.

Event organizers said their goal is to raise awareness of how important water safety is. Last year two students in Lowndes County died from drowning accidents, and organizers are hoping events like this can prevent an accident like that from happening again.

"It's something we need to take seriously. We can drown in just a puddle of water if we're not actually trained," said Committee Member Tina Hodge. "The whole idea is to take it seriously, because it's like, if you don't know, we just want to bring that to young people, that awareness."

Registration for Swim 1922 is already full for this weekend, but there are several other local organizations, like the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA, that offer swim safety courses throughout the summer.

Organizers to make Swim 1922 an annual event.

McClendon, another Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority member, is the first African-American swimmer to set a world swimming record. Organizers said they hope she inspires kids to take swimming and safety seriously.