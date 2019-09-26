Valdosta structure fire under investigation

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, GA (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department worked late Wednesday evening to put out a structure fire. It happened around 8:45 p.m. at 210 South Oak Street. According to online records, the location of the fire happened at Kellerman construction.

A representative for the department reports crews were on scene within two minutes of the call for service.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.