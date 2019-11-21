Valdosta student donates thousands for hurricane relief

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB News 10

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- One Valdosta student is donating $5,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief and she’s only nine-years-old.

Presley Armstrong is in the third grade and her family said she won the money in the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Star Fishing Tournament.

Armstrong entered the competition and attended the CCA banquet to claim her scholarship earnings.

While on stage, she announced her plans to give the money back to the group, so they could donate it for hurricane relief.

“I just caught a fish. I didn’t know it was going to be like, I didn’t know I was going to win all that money when I caught it. I just thought it was another fish I would catch," said Presley.

Presley said that she got the idea to help after visiting the area hit by Hurricane Dorian and talking it over with her family.

She said she loves fishing and goes on a weekly basis.

Her family said that she has expressed interest in pursuing fishing as a career.

