Valdosta students protesting decision to fire Rodemaker

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 30, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thursday, students demanded answers and fought for their coach as Valdosta High School students protested outside of the Board of Education building after Alan Rodemaker was fired earlier this week.

Students say they were there to show support for Rodemaker. Many of the students in attendance were either former players or fans and they still want to hear from the school board as to why they made their decision.

Among the dozen supporters in front of the school board building Thursday, the phrase "In Rod We Trust" was posted on t-shirts and signs.

"He put everybody in a situation to be a better person, to win," said Jaheim Bell, who played under Rodemaker at VHS. "For him to not be here anymore, I probably wouldn't come back to another game. That was somebody that I looked up to help me become a man."

Students at the protest say they hope being there will bring out some answers and insight as to why the board made the decision to let Rodemaker go.

The school board says they can not go into further information because it's a personnel matter.