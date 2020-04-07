Valdosta suspends recycling during COVID-19 outbreak

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 7, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Valdosta has suspended recycling to due to the coronavirus.

The cancellation comes while the city burns through paper face masks, plastic gloves and other personal protective gear mostly made of paper and plastic.

In response to social distancing orders, the city is now operating with about half its staff and cutting back.

"We just kinda had to shift our resources and look at what we have available," Valdosta's Public Information Officer Ashlyn Becton said. "We don't have enough equipment that we would need to keep that service running."

Garbage trucks will continue running with a driver in the front and another worker riding on the back.

However, the same social distancing practice is impossible for workers to do on a recycling truck. It only fits two people sitting side-by-side.

"We want to make sure - first and foremost - that we take care of our employees, and we couldn't do this by allowing two individuals riding in a vehicle together," Valdosta Public Works director Richard Hardy said.

Another reason the city is doing away with recycling for the time being is the process involved. Workers have to sort through all of the waste by hand.

"You don't know where that material has been," Hardy said. "A lot of the MRF's (materials recycling facilities) that process the material, they're reluctant to to touch it even though they use gloves and masks and what-not."

They say the ultimate goal is to keep material out of landfills, but safety comes first.

"That's why we're encouraging people just to hold on to that because it still is a very valuable service, and we still want to protect and help the ecosystem in any way that we can," Becton said.

She says about 25% of Valdosta residents participate in recycling. City officials say they're hoping they continue to do so.

They're advising the community to hold on to their recyclables and say they will be picked up at a later, and safer, date.

The service is set to resume as soon as the social distancing order expires.

