Valdosta teacher under investigation

By: WALB News 10

November 4, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- A Valdosta teacher is under investigation.

Valdosta City Schools confirmed a teacher in their district has been placed on administrative leave.

School officials said they cannot release why that investigation was launched or if it concerns any students.

“Any reports of violations to the Code of Ethics are taken extremely seriously,” school officials said.

The teacher in question will remain on leave until the investigation wraps up, according to the school district.