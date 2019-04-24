Valdosta unveils first information center

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta neighbors are now 'in the know' as the city installs its first neighborhood information center.

The information center is meant to serve as sort of a one stop shop for everything happening right in the neighborhood, from community meetings to clean up days and events.

The Deveonwood Community is setting an example as the first participants in the neighborhood revitalization program. The information center is part of that new initiative.

Communities are encouraged to form 'Neighborhood Action Associations,' revamping the neighborhood watch programs with an emphasis on action.

Some Devenwood residents said the area has seen a lot of changes over the years, and with this program they're hoping to take it back.

"Since some of the older folks died off and new people came in, it's just not that same kind of care, and we're trying to get that care back in here," said Charles King. King has lived in Devonwood for 25 years.

Members of the community are hoping this center sparks more community involvement and more people taking pride in their neighborhood.

"I hope that our youth become more involved and see that there is a better purpose of building your community together instead of destroying your community," said Wendelin Hodges, who plans to be a part of the program.

The information center will eventually have a trash can and landscaping. Local associations will be free to decorate it and make it their own.

This is the first information center installed in Valdosta. The Devonwood Community Neighborhood Action Association will be holding its first meeting May 13.

City officials are hoping this extends to every neighborhood in Valdosta. The goal is for the groups to meet with city staff on a quarterly basis, but staff said that will ultimately be up to the associations.