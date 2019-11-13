Valdosta woman arrested for armed robbery

By: Dave Miller | WALB News

November 13, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a 19-year-old woman on an armed robbery charge Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, about 8:30 p.m., VPD officers responded to the 300 block of Blitch Street to a report of an armed robbery.

The victim, a Valdosta taxi driver, said that he picked up two passengers, which he described as a black woman and a black man, and that the woman pulled a gun on him and demanded money.

He handed over an undisclosed amount of money and they ran from his vehicle.

An alert of the offenders’ description was issued to law enforcement agencies in the area, and a Georgia State Patrol trooper observed Amelia Hall, who matched the description, walking in the area.

As the trooper detained Hall, he found the gun, which connected her to the armed robbery. The cab driver confirmed that Hall was one of the offenders in this case.

Hall was taken to Lowndes County Jail, where she is being held on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm.

“This is a great example of our local law enforcement agencies working together, to ensure dangerous offenders are quickly taken off the streets,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.

The case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.