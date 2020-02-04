Valdosta woman arrested for leaving baby and dog in hot car, police say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 4, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a 19-year-old woman after she left a baby and a dog in a hot car Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 200 block of Norman Drive around 2:25 p.m. Monday after it got a call about the child and dog being alone in the car. When officers got there, they found that Kianea Gayden left her baby, who isn't even 1 year old yet, and a dog in the car for just under 20 minutes.

Police say the baby was sweating profusely. The dog also suffered from the heat. Both were checked on the scene and were determined to be OK, according to the department.

Gayden was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on a misdemeanor reckless conduct charge.

Police say the child's car seat reached a surface temperature higher than 130 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.