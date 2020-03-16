Valdosta's South Georgia Medical Center opens COVID-19 drive thru screening station

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

VALDOSTA, GA (WCTV) - South Georgia Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 drive thru screening stations. The station will be set up on their Smith Northview location at 4280 North Valdosta Road. It will be open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on March 16. On March 17, the station will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SGMC says the new option for screening will give residents an easier way to have their symptoms checked for free and to be tested if their symptoms warrant it.

Residents who choose to partake in this free screening will be asked CDC screening questions, as well as having their heart rate, body temperature and oxygen saturation levels checked.

SGMC says that testing kits remain in limited supply, and that only those who need to be tested will be tested.

Ronald Dean, CEO of SMGC says "we recognize that members of our community are deeply concerned about their well being and the well being of their family. We believe the drive thru COVID-19 Screening Station is a first step in creating access to more testing as federal authorities release more testing capability at the community hospital level.”

As new information is released about this drive thru option, we will bring it to you online and on-air.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

