Van Eyk earns Perfect Game Preseason All-American honor

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

January 7, 2020

Perfect Game issues their College Preseason All-Americans on Tuesday.

Florida State junior right-handed starting pitcher CJ Van Eyk was named to the third team. He earned second-team honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier this preseason.

Van Eyk, who is FSU’s most likely candidate for a Friday starter as of a month prior to the start of the season, went 10-4 with a 3.81 ERA last season. He threw 99.1 innings, striking out 129 batters, while issuing just 41 walks.

The complete College Preseason All-American teams from PerfectGame.org can be found here.

FSU will host Fan Day on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

The 2020 regular season begins on Friday, Feb. 14th when FSU hosts Niagara for Opening Day at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

2020 will mark FSU’s first season under the guidance of new head coach Mike Martin Jr.