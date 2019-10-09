Van hits 12-year-old boy riding bike on Bradfordville Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A van hit a 12-year-old boy crossing Bradfordville Road on his bike Tuesday evening, the Leon County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday when the boy was crossing Bradfordville Road at the Thomasville Road intersection.

The boy suffered broken bones from the crash. He was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff's office said it is investigating the incident, but no criminal charges are anticipated.

