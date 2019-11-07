Vegetable recall impacts Second Harvest Kids Cafe

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 7, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A major vegetable recall could impact South Georgia.

Mann Packing Company has issued a voluntary recall of several vegetable products for a potential listeria contamination. One of those products is broccoli florets.

Officials with Second Harvest of South Georgia said this product was included in some of the meals served in the Kids Cafe, an after school meal program serving kids across South Georgia.

Second Harvest has gotten rid of all the remaining broccoli florets that could be impacted.

"Our highest priority, our top priority is the health and safety of the kids that we serve through Kids Cafe. So we are taking this extra step, we have notified our partner sites, we have also sent a letter home to the families," said Eliza McCall with Second Harvest.

The food bank has sent a letter home to parents, notifying them about the situation and advising them to contact their medical provider if kids experience any symptoms.

Second Harvest said this is a voluntary recall, and no illnesses have been reported relating to the potential contamination.