Van causes brush fire on Highway 84, deputies say

September 23, 2019

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — Deputies from the Thomas County Sheriff's Office say a van caught fire, which then caused a brush fire on Highway 84, Monday afternoon.

Deputies say this happened at mile marker 18 in the eastbound lanes, on the outskirts of Boston facing Thomasville.

Deputies saw the smoking van while driving, and when they pulled over on the shoulder to check it out, it suddenly caught fire.

The van fire caught both sides of the road on fire, according to deputies. The median has been extinguished, but crews are still working on the brush fire in the woodline as of 2:30 p.m.

While fighting the fire, both eastbound lanes were shut down, but the sheriff's office is helping slowly ease traffic through with one of the two lanes.

Deputies don't know what started the fire, or who the van belongs to at this time.

No injuries were reported in this fire.

This is a developing story. WCTV will provide the latest details once our reporter gathers them.

