Vehicle fire on I-10 Eastbound breaks out, blocks lanes

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 21, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The latest update from the Florida Highway Patrol says the right shoulder of I-10 Eastbound is still blocked. But other lanes are currently open.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A vehicle fire on I-10 Eastbound near Mile Marker 280 has blocked all lanes of traffic in that direction.

This has all been confirmed by the Florida Highway Patrol.

