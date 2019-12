By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 10, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — All lanes on I-10 east were closed after a vehicle caught on fire near mile marker 168 in Gadsden County, according to the Florida 511 website.

The incident happened around 11:29 a.m., the Florida 511 map says. As of 11:55 a.m., all lanes were still blocked.

Florida 511 says this is a severe incident.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.