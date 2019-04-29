Vehicle strikes utility poles, knocking out power in downtown Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(WCTV) -- A car crash near the intersection of Gaines Street and Gadsden Street in Tallahassee on Monday led to power outages in the downtown area.

City officials say a vehicle hit two utility poles, knocking out power on multiple circuits.

Crews are currently working to repair the pole and fully restore power:

A vehicle accident has damaged 2 power poles at the corner of Gaines & Gadsden, which has caused outages on multiple circuits impacting the downtown area. Electric crews are currently on site working to restore. pic.twitter.com/5ZZGzemLa6 — City of Tallahassee (@COTNews) April 29, 2019

We have no word at this time on any possible injuries from the crash.