By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

June 20, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -- A verdict has been handed down for a woman charged in a July 2016 vehicular homicide case.

Robin O’Neil-Wann, 51, was found guilty on all four charges in connection to the death of Makeacha Butler, 43.

O’Neil has to serve 15 years for the vehicular homicide charge.

The Georgia State Patrol told WALB previously that O’Neil-Wann was driving on the wrong side of the highway and collided head-on Butler’s vehicle.