Verdict handed down in trial of Pelham grocery store owner death

By: Jordan Barela and Asia Wilson | WALB News10

July 23, 2019

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The trial of two men charged in the death of a Pelham grocery store owner ended with a jury verdict Tuesday.

On day two, both sides delivered closing arguments Tuesday afternoon and by 7:10 p.m., a verdict had been reached.

Jerrod Johnson and Herbert Lamar Laster were both charged with felony murder, armed robbery, malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault.

Johnson was found guilty on all charges.

Laster was found guilty of felony murder, armed robbery and both counts of aggravated assault, but he was found not guilty of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The judge is hearing arguments from family before handing down their sentences.

Johnson and Laster were charged in connection to Bob Bettison’s death, which happened in October 2018.