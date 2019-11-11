Hundreds turnout for Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Hundreds gathered in downtown Tallahassee Monday for the city's Veterans Day Parade. The parade honors men and women who have served our country.

Floats, bands and lots of families waving American flags are just a few ways people showed their support.

Although there was a lot of pageantry, the real focus of the parade was on the people who bravely donned a uniform in their military careers.

For some veterans it was their first parade ever on Monday. For others, this is a yearly tradition, a day of remembrance for reflecting on their time and the people who served right alongside them.

Henry Nacatsheim is a Navy Veteran.

"I think veterans now are getting more honor for all they have done," he says.

Nacatsheim, 91, was a petty officer serving in World War II and Korea. He says Veterans Day is about remembering the sacrifice.

"It's just a good thing that people will recognize that," he says. "That's why we have the freedoms we do."

Pete Green, who served in the Army during Vietnam, was happy to see the crowds paying tribute.

"It's a day to honor those that have served and those that are serving," Green says. "It is a show of appreciation for the patriots of this country."

Tim Keays is also an Army veteran.

"It's mixed emotions, and I just look out here and see all these people," Keays says. "People thank me for my service that I don't even know and that's terrific."

Many were cheering the parade on from the packed sidewalks.

Among the crowd you could find Mack Degraw. For him, it is a day of reflection.

"I think of the sacrifice the men and women made for this country," Degraw says. "Some men gone for three or four years, some injured and they don't come home, it just chokes you up."

Degraw's father, brothers, father-in-law and sons are all veterans. What they fought to preserve is a lesson Degraw hopes to teach his grandchildren.

"Because of the sacrifices men and women in this country would not be able to have these parades and our kids would not grow up free," Degraw says.

These veterans hope others appreciate their freedoms, and the people who fought for them.

Tim Keays says these men and women spend 13 months or more away from loved ones, some coming back wounded, all to protect and defend this country and our freedoms.

Keays hopes others never forget the importance of their service.

