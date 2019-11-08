Veterans Day events around the Big Bend

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Ahead of Veterans Day on Monday, Tallahassee will honor military servicemen and women in several ways.

Events being held this weekend are:

Wing Fling at Lake Jackson (Saturday, November 9, 1 p.m.)



FSU ROTC begins 24-hour watch at Vietnam Memorial (Sunday, November 10, 11 a.m.)



Sacred Soil 5K (Monday, November 11,8 a.m.)



2019 Veterans Day Parade, South Monroe Street (Monday, November 11, 10:40 a.m.)



VetFest (All Day - for more information, click here)



Operation Thank You at the American Legion (Monday, November 11, 6:30 a.m.-9 a.m.)

