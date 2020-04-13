Veterans can tour monuments during virtual Honor Flight this Saturday

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Honor Flight is hoping to take veterans on a “virtual” trip to Washington, D.C. this weekend.

Organizers canceled the annual tour of monuments back in March due to health and safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Honor Flight’s Board of Directors announced Monday it is hosting a virtual tour on Facebook this Saturday, April 18 – the same day World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans would have boarded a plane for the whirlwind trip.

“We still want to take time on April 18 to recognize and honor our area’s veterans for their service and sacrifice to our country. Since we can’t be together in person, we’re moving the flight to Facebook for a Virtual Honor Flight!” Mac Kemp said.

Kemp says they are planning to post pictures from past trips on their Facebook page throughout the day Saturday to coincide with the time veterans would have arrived at each monument.

Honor Flight Tallahassee is encouraging families to help veterans who may not be familiar with the internet to help them like and follow the Facebook page and post selfies of themselves in their Honor Flight t-shirts. They are also encouraging the community to write letters of thanks to World War II, Korea and Vietnam vets that can be shared with veterans on the next Honor Flight.

“Our gratitude for all veterans is the same no matter if we are together or apart,” Kemp said.

Kemp says they are still hoping to reschedule the 2020 Honor Flight for later this year.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.