Veterans group rallies at capitol in support of veteran's monuments bills

By: Tiffany Lewis | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The group Save Their Honor made their voices heard Tuesday morning in front of the Florida capitol, fighting in support of Senate Bill 288 and House Bill 97, which would protect Florida's veterans monuments.

The group is aiming for tougher punishments for vandalism of statues and better protection for landmarks.

"Everybody has something to criticize but instead we should unite and say we appreciate where we come from, where we've been and we thank the people who have brought us here today," said Lunelle McCallister with Save Their Honor.

The group is asking for help from Governor Ron DeSantis.

They marched through the halls of the capitol as well, asking lawmakers to consider the bill.

The bills are up for consideration this legislative session.