Via Air's future in Tallahassee uncertain as it pulls service in other cities

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Via Air will not be expanding operations in Tallahassee "anytime soon."

That's according to interim director David Pollard.

The air carrier announced it would expand its service, flying passengers to and from Orlando Sanford International Airport, back in October, citing a December start date.

However, according to the interim director David Pollard, Via Air does not have a start date for its contract with the Tallahassee International Airport.

Although the service had not yet gotten off the ground in Tallahassee, other cities are now losing already-existing Via Air service as well.

In a release from Austin, a spokesperson explained Via Air was served a notice of termination on May 24 because of non-payment to parties.

Via Air's last day of service to Austin will be May 30.

The airline cut in half the number of weekly nonstop flights between Birmingham, AL, and Austin earlier in May.

Last week, Via Air suspended all flights from the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

Via Air has been operating in Pittsburgh for six weeks; the Pittsburgh Post-Gzette reported last week that Via Air would suspend all operations there as well.

The reason cited for many of these terminations: lack of personnel.

"Via Air has been having some problems recently with their pilots, and pilot shortage. in particular in other markets they're actually ceasing operations and suspending service," said David Pollard, with the Tallahassee International Airport.

Via Air is a small carrier, offering service to small to mid-size cities, marketing itself as a budget airline.

Pollard said he is still open to the possibility of bringing Via Air to Tallahassee, but wants to set the right standards for passengers here.

Despite disappointing news regarding Via Air, "impressive traffic numbers" was the phrase used by Pollard to describe the airport's 2019 projections.

The airport saw an increase of more than 10% of passenger traffic at the end of 2018.

Airport traffic has climbed more than 9% for fiscal year 2019, compared to fiscal year 2018 during this time.

The numbers for the month of Ma are not yet ready, but earlier spring numbers were strong.

March passenger traffic was up 5.6% from the year before, while April traffic was up 4.2%.

Pollard said Memorial Day traffic followed that trend.

"That's attributed to all the hard work that we're doing, working with our carriers, communicating with them regularly, and getting them to add additional service and capacity to this market," said Pollard

South Florida remains the number one market area, with people flying to Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Tallahassee International Airport is continuing to seek new carriers and more frequencies, and have already obtained their first expansion for 2019.

American Airlines added a third frequency to the Dallas/Fort Worth airport earlier in May.