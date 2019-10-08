Victim identified in fatal Moultrie accident

By: WALB News Team

October 8, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -- A woman was killed crossing GA Highway 133 in Moultrie Thursday night, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Colquitt County Deputy Coroner Kevin Wimberly said Tuesday that Leeann Carlton, 34, was killed after she was hit by a car as she was crossing the highway shortly after 8 p.m.

Troopers said they believe Carlton was homeless and was crossing the highway to get to where she was staying.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seat belt and they don’t suspect speed is a factor.

The victim’s next of kin has now been notified.