Victim in pawn shop burglary now in stable condition

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
April 22, 2020
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- The owner of Gold Leaf Pawn Shop who was shot during a robbery on Monday is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery,
The victim, Allan Jones, was working at the pawn shop when two people entered and robbed the store, shooting Jones in the process. Authorities are still looking for the suspects.
