Victims of Hurricane Michael react to Category 5 classification

By Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 21, 2019

Earlier this week, Hurricane Michael was reclassified as a Category 5 Hurricane.

The Hurricane left many homes and livelihoods in shambles, especially those in Calhoun County.

For those in Blountstown, like Howard Lange, this storm was nothing he could have ever expected, “Now I’ve been through I storms and blizzards but nothing like that.”

Homeowner, Ali Pelt plays back the days through her mind, "I went through hell on earth and now I’m not scared of any storm.”

A storm that left communities shattered. Chris Parrish, another homeowner states, “It’s a life learning lesson it humbles you connects you back with your neighbors and your community and I hope no one else has to go through it. It’s a tough tough deal.”

A deal that many thought should have been categorized as a Category 5, sooner. Lange shares "When they categorized it as a category for I thought oh my gosh really.”

The destruction causing many to not return home. Parrish says he was one of the lucky ones, “My house took a substantial amount of damage but nothing we couldn’t live through. Some people lost it all and it’s hard.”

A hard recovery, yet homeowners are working to continue rebuilding. Pelt expresses, "We are all very grateful and just moving forward as best as we can with what we’ve got to deal with.”

Pelt, hopes to never have to live through another "Michael" again, “I was telling my kids you know you just live through something that nobody could say they have ever been through, and probably never go through again.”