Video shows toddler with hands up in front of officers with rifles during TPD arrest

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There's a video circulating on social media that's causing concern.

The video shows a toddler in the middle of an arrest while officers have their guns drawn.

It happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. near the parking lot of the Bealls Store on Capital Circle Northeast.

The Tallahassee Police Department says it got a call about shoplifters inside of the store. Officers say an employee reported they saw one of the men with a gun.

Officers arrived on the scene quickly and conducted a stop on the suspects' pickup truck.

A local woman and her daughter were recording on a cell phone.

In the video, you can hear them saying, "She's trying to get out. Oh, my God. She's trying to get out but she can't because she's little. Ooh, she's holding her hands up. Oh, my God."

They couldn't believe it as a toddler climbs out of the pickup truck and walks toward police with her hands in the air.

Crawfordville resident Natalie Webster watched the video on social media.

"It was alarming to see. I couldn't really tell in the video where the parents were in that situation. That part was alarming to see the child appear to walk up by herself. That was a little scary and surprising to see," Webster said.

TPD spokesperson Damon Miller says officers approached the situation according to the information that they'd gotten about the suspects being armed.

"It's just for safety because we don't know who else is inside the vehicle. If you look at the video, there are multiple that actually did come outside of the vehicle. It's very important that our awareness is very heightened on a situation like that," Officer Miller said.

"They're still holding the gun at the baby. No, they're holding the gun at the car. There's nobody else in there, though. Yes, it is," The voices say in the recorded video.

Officers eventually walked over to the toddler and picked her up.

"Wow, that baby, oh my gosh, she is so small," the daughter said in the video.

Officers say no one was hurt during the ordeal.

The two people arrested were 34-year-old Chad Bom and 38-year-old James McMullen. They are charged with petty theft.

Police say neither had a gun.

Officer Miller says TPD is reviewing the video that was posted to social media, as well as the officers' body cam video.

On Friday night, the Tallahassee Police Department released a video on Facebook with a message from Chief Michael DeLeo, as well as body camera footage from the incident.