Vigil for Pulse nightclub shooting victims held in Tallahassee

June 12, 2020

On the fourth anniversary of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, members of the Tallahassee community wanted to do their part to remember the victims.

The bells at St. John's Episcopal Church rang 49 times Friday afternoon, representing each victim of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Tallahassee leaders also hosted a virtual memorial as part of the day of remembrance.

Around 6 p.m., the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, along with other local organizations, held a social distancing vigil at the State Capitol. Organizers say they were honoring the lives lost and speaking out on the mistreatment of the LGBTQIA+ community.

