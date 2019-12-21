Vigil held for Jamee Johnson at FAMU following officer-involved shooting

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 21, 2019

Tallahassee, Fla (WCTV) -- A vigil was held Saturday for Jamee Johnson at The Set on Florida A&M's campus. This comes after Jamee was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville.

The vigil was put together by FAMU's Dream Defenders as well as Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC). There were speeches by representatives of each group as well as chants for justice throughout the vigil.

There were dozens of people in attendance including three of Jamee's siblings as well as one of his cousins. They made the trip to Tallahassee from different parts of the state and told WCTV that they just want their brother back.

"I lost somebody and I want him back but I can't get him back" said James Douglass, Jamee's brother. "At the end of the day Jamee was somebody strong, somebody you could depend on. If you ask him a question he will always give you his intelligent answer and he will keep it real with you no matter what, and that's what I miss."

Although those involved miss him and wish they could bring him back, there was an optimism present about making a difference moving forward and not letting his name go down in vain.

His friends and family promise they will continue to fight for him until the truth comes out and justice is served.

According to a family friend, Johnson's funeral is set for Dec. 28 in Hawthorne, Fla.

State officials have called for an investigation into the shooting.