Vigil, memorial held on seven-year anniversary of Kendrick Johnson's death

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 10, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- It's a night of remembrance in Lowndes County as a special candlelight and prayer vigil is being held in honor of Kendrick Johnson.

This weekend marks seven years since his death.

Johnson was found dead at Lowndes High School, rolled in a school gym mat, in 2013.

When his body was found seven years ago, Lowndes County law enforcement ruled his death accidental asphyxiation.

But his family and friends don't buy it. They think there was foul play. With events like these, they're hoping no one forgets his story and they get closer to finding the truth.

KJ, as he was known, now rests at Sunset Hill Cemetery.

In these seven years, his family has had his body exhumed twice for new autopsies.

According to reports, both of those showed evidence of blunt force trauma. His official cause of death remains accidental.

Johnson's family has held a balloon release and commemoration every year since his death and, they say, they'll never give up fighting for justice.

More events to commemorate KJ's life are happening this weekend. A march for justice is taking place Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. from John Saunders Park to Lowndes High School, followed by a legacy memorial gala as the VLRPA Senior Community Center that begins at 7 p.m.