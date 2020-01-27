Viral video of men playing cards shows Florida traffic woes

By: Associated Press

January 27, 2020

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — A video of three men playing cards at a folding table while waiting for the traffic light to change at a Florida intersection has gone viral.

The TikTok video was posted earlier this week with the caption “Florida back at it with the long lights.” The video had more than a million likes and thousands commented on the card game. A young boy is seen in the video watching the card players from the backseat of his car.

The News-Press reported the video doesn’t specify what Florida city the men were in, but thousands took the opportunity to rant about the most hated local intersections in the comments

