Virtual ceremony for 4th anniversary of Pulse nightclub massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A ceremony commemorating the fourth anniversary of a massacre at a gay nightclub in Florida is being held virtually because of the coronavirus.

In years past, members of the public gathered outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando to remember the victims.

Instead, a pre-taped, online ceremony was being held Friday to remember the 49 people who were killed in June 2016. More than 50 others were injured.

The area around the club was closed to the public Friday, though survivors, family members of victims and first-responders were being allowed to visit.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff Friday.

