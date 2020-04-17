Virtual music therapy sessions moving digitally due to COVID-19

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- COVID-19 can't stop the music.

"Don't worry about a thing, because every little thing is gonna be alright," music therapist Manny Carvajal sang as he strummed on a ukulele Friday morning.

Music therapists who usually visit patients in treatment at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare are continuing to visit virtually.

Carvajal and cancer patient Denise Tucker still meet like this once a week.

"What they do is they help calm me. Calming is always really good, especially when you have lock downs and social distancing," Tucker said, "And it's very relaxing."

"We've had a lot more people interested in music therapy for the sense of comfort and relaxation, but also as a method to express how they're feeling," Carvajal said.

Carvajal says he sees an average of five to eight patients a day via video.

"I think it's even more essential now," Carvajal said.

