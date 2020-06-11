Virtual summer camps replace traditional camps in Tallahassee

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

The Challenger Learning Center and Tallahassee Community College are holding several virtual summer camps, featuring coding, how to make your own video game and even working with robots.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Even though many families are stuck at home this summer, businesses and organizations around Tallahassee are hosting several virtual summer camps to keep kids active while school is out.

While these aren’t traditional summer camps, they’re still a great way to keep kids occupied while staying home.

“Using technology, taking our programs directly into the homes. Actually, it allows for more expansive and robust list of opportunities that families can take advantage of, more than we could have ever created independently and face to face,” Kimberly Moore, the Vice President of Innovation at Tallahassee Community College, says.

Samantha Reaves, Communications Manager at the Challenger Learning Center, says they will be hosting lessons on Zoom.

“There are going to be a mix of lessons with instructors via Zoom and challenges campers can work on, on their own and we’ve even built in some time for the campers to just have a free period to talk to each other and engage, and just see their friends from last summer as well," she explained.

Camps at the Challenger Learning Center will happen in June and July, while camps at TCC are on going through mid-August.

