Visit Tallahassee industry meeting discusses emergency preparedness, current tourism numbers, Southern Living rankings

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Visit Tallahassee and the Leon County Office of Tourism held its annual industry meeting on Tuesday at the Holiday Inn from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Emergency Readiness

Multiple leaders presented on the topic of emergency readiness, and what can be learned from hurricanes Hermine, Irma, and Michael.

Tourism plays an important role in emergency preparedness, keeping visitors informed during natural disasters.

Tallahassee was a host community for evacuees after Hurricane Irma, and the tourism industry learned from that experience.

Visit Tallahassee Director Kerri Post has a seat on the Emergency Management Board; she discussed the importance of working with hotel operators on preparations, and communicating not only with current, but also future visitors.

Leon County's Mat Cavell and Kevin Peters also presented on emergency management, urging everyone to download the Citizens Connect smartphone app to stay up-to-date with County operations.

"We encourage everybody to download that for their mobile devices. It's a way for us in the emergency operations center to relay information that we have to the public. It's good for the hotel operators, it's also good for the citizens of Tallahassee and Leon County," said Peters, the Leon County Emergency Management Director.

Peters recommends downloading the app before a natural disaster to be prepared.

Since Hurricanes Hermine, Irma, and Michael, Leon County has enhanced its disaster assessment team. That team will do initial surveys of damage impacts and get requests for federal aid filed more quickly.

The Tallahassee Tourism Industry in 2019

Visit Tallahassee held its annual industry meeting on Tuesday, giving a snapshot of the current tourism industry.

Visit Tallahassee Director Kerri Post said as much as locals love events in Tallahassee, visitors love them too, sometimes planning entire trips around a festival. Recurring, successful events can add to visibility for the area.

Recent events this spring include the LeMoyne Chain of Parks, the Red Hills Horse Trials, and the Word of South festival.

Just about every event so far has seen increased attendance and economic impact, thanks to new innovation.

"These 8 events in the spring generated almost 16 million dollars, in our communities, just from those events," said Post. "So again that's direct spending in our hotels, restaurants, attractions that are coming to Tallahassee specifically to attend these events."

In addition, August is the last month of Visit Tallahassee's Seasoned Local program; it's a summer bucket list, allowing Tallahassee residents to play tourist in their City.

The fall bucket list will be released in September and run through December.

You can find more information on how to participate here.

Southern Living Magazine Rankings

Tallahassee is looking to keep its spot in the list of Best Southern Cities; the capital city is once again nominated in Southern Living Magazine.

The publication reaches more than 10 million people, which can help increase the visibility of Tallahassee as a destination.

Last year, Tallahassee was ranked 9th as the only Florida city on the list.

Other cities included Charleston, Savannah, and Nashville.

Tallahassee is also included in two new categories: best college town, and the best garden center for Tallahassee Nurseries.

Visit Tallahassee Director Kerri Post said being on the list is a tremendous testament to the growth and vibrancy of the community.

"We absolutely anticipate increased visitation, because again it puts a spotlight on our community and all the great things that we have to offer. So again being on the list and being in three different categories absolutely brings us additional exposure and will result in additional visitation," said Post.

All of the rankings in the Southern Living Magazine are crowd-sourced.

Voting ends September 16th; you can participate here.

