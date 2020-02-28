Visit Tallahassee launches new mobile app and website for tourists

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new mobile app and website for visitors in Tallahassee could help local businesses. Visit Tallahassee, also known as the Leon County Division of Tourism, launched the mobile-friendly version.

The goal is to bring Tallahassee experiences into the palm of your hand.

The app is completely free and available for iPhone and Android users.

More than 70% of traffic on Visit Tallahassee's website comes from users on phones or tablets.

The app includes a "plan your trip" function, as well as built-in tours and itineraries. Visit Tallahassee created the itineraries and include budget-friendly options, science and nature tours, and an African American heritage focus.

Kerri Post with Visit Tallahassee hopes the app could help local businesses attract more tourists.

"Especially with the locator function that's in there, so if somebody's downtown they can pull up what other restaurants and attractions are downtown. So having this digital tool will increase the business exposure to potential visitors," said Post.

The app also lists places to stay, things to do, and where to eat, all based on your location.

You don't have to be a tourist to use the app; it can also be a tool for residents to get to know Tallahassee better.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

