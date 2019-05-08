Visit Tallahassee's "Seasoned Local" program acts as summer bucket list for residents

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Tourism and Visit Tallahassee rolled out a "Seasoned Local" campaign on Wednesday, as part of the National Travel and Tourism Week.

The campaign is a summer bucket list, with specific events and destinations.

There are 26 total places and activities on the list, including visiting a favorite coffee shop, trying out a new brewery, or snapping a picture by your favorite Tallahassee street art.

When you visit a location, snap a picture and upload it to the Seasoned Local website to earn points.

There are different prizes for visiting five, 10 and 15 locations.

Tallahassee is a year-round destination, with tourists visiting equally in each quarter.

One goal of the campaign is to get residents out and about in areas they normally may not visit.

"23% of visitors to the destinations stay with friends and family. The more we can educate our residents on all the cool stuff that's happening around town, they can show their friends and relatives that are here, but they can also invite some up," said Kerri Post, the director of Visit Tallahassee.

Other activities include cheering on a team at a local sporting event, checking out the Museum of Florida History, and exploring Tallahassee's trails.

Tourism in 2018 in Tallahassee brought in $910.2 million, an increase of 1.6% from 2017.

In addition, in 2018 there were 2.37 million visitors, an increase of 0.4% from 2017.

Visitor spending benefits multiple sectors; in 2018, tourists spent $121.2 million on accommodations, $144 million at restaurants, and $86.4 million at retailers.

The Seasoned Local program will run through September.

The 26th task is a bonus item, of taking a "stay-cation" in Tallahassee and living like a tourist in a local hotel.

