Visitors at Lowndes Co. Schools required to show ID for sex offender check

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB News 10

November 19, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) -- The new Lowndes County School System’s ID system checks all visitors to see if they’re on the national sex offender registry. It’s being implemented all across the county school system, including the Board of Education.

“I’ve never had to show my ID until today," said Raymond Walker.

Walker is a father od a student at Hahira Middle School. He said that he forgot his ID walking up to the school.

Principal Ivy Smith said he wasn’t the first to do so since they’ve implemented the new system over the last couple of weeks.

“It’s just an added safety measure for our students and our staff," said Smith.

Still getting used to new the process that checks for sex offenders, Walker entered the school and had to run back to his car to get his ID. He said he didn’t mind at all because he’s proud of the school system for taking added steps to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I think it’s a great idea. I really admire the steps they’re taking to keep all of the children safe," said Walker. “You have so many school shootings, people coming in that’s not even supposed to be there and wreaking havoc on everybody involved. I just think it’s a great idea. Every step they can take to make the school safer, I’m all in for it.”

Similar to how Smith said she’s all in, being that it’s her duty to ensure the safety of the entire campus.

“The world we live in, in this day and age, you cannot be overprotective. Having this added measure certainly makes me feel safe and makes me feel more comfortable overseeing the safety of our students and staff," said Smith.

Smith said that she thinks the new system is just a testament to student safety being the top priority of the Lowndes County School System.

“I foresee that we will use it for several years. I’m sure as technology expands, there may be a time where we are searching other things other than what it currently is. I think moving forward, we’re on the right path," said Smith.

Walker said that any school across the nation not using a system like this one needs to get it.

School leaders said that those that don’t have proper ID or that come up flagged, will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

