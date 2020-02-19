Visitors to Tallahassee and Leon County increasingly using home sharing platforms

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In 2019, Airbnb hosts throughout Florida earned a total of $1.2 billion; that extra income for residents means new tax revenue for local governments.

Homeowners are required by law to remit the local option tourist tax to the local tax collector.

The 2019 bed tax revenue in Leon County from Airbnb totaled $271,000. That money comes from the locals who are renting out their homes.

The number indicates growth of the use of home sharing platforms such as Airbnb, VRBO, and Home Away in Tallahassee and Leon County.

"We can compare year over year totals to see that particularly just on the Airbnb platform has increased over 30% over the previous year. It shows the increase in appeal of this type of lodging category," said Leon County Division of Tourism Director Kerri Post.

Post says home sharing platforms create more options for lodging.

"These home share platforms allow visitors the opportunity to kind of feel like a local. They're staying in someone's home in different parts of town they can see online, again they're all different and offer a different flavor, a different experience on the destination," said Post.

In 2019, Tallahassee and Leon County pulled in $1 billion dollars in tourism, a 14% increase from the year before. The area also saw a 3% increase in the number of visitors.

Tourists in Tallahassee in 2019 spent $145 million dollars on accommodations alone, making it a major industry for the area.

Tallahassee and Leon County are not only full of home sharing choices; but the Cascades Project and the Washington Square development will also bring two new hotels downtown, while a Drury Inn & Suites is under construction near I-10.

