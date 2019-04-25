Volunteers bring Relay for Life event to life

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – It's going to be a busy weekend for Tallahassee. There are several events planned, including the Leon-Havana Relay for Life on Saturday, which benefits the American Cancer Society.

"You are going to sweat. You'll feel really gross," said Danielle Sowell, the Community Development Manager for the ACS.

Sowell was leading the final planning committee meeting Wednesday night.

"We've worked so hard. We put in hours every month," said Heather Dorlean, a first year volunteer. "I really can't wait because it will be like remembering my uncle and I just really want to be a part of that."

About 20 volunteers filled the room and listened intently as Sowell went over every detail and line item in the 6-hour itinerary. The group was made up of survivors like Vera Harper, volunteers like Harriett Hudson and leaders like Jake Adams.

"After getting through I decided that this is what I wanted to do," Harper said. "Breast cancer is not the end. You can still go and still do things."

"A lot of planning, a lot of dedication, a lot of passion," said Hudson, who has had a relay team team for more than 30 years. "I just wanted to be a part of the solution."

Adams estimated that he has put in 200 volunteer hours. He is captain of the team that represented employees with the City of Tallahassee, which has raised roughly $15,000 so far.

"We're happy to support those who are fighting cancer right now," he said.

Dorlean said she planned to honor her uncle, who died from leukemia, with a luminaria bag.

The event has been a year in the making and proceeds go to the ACS. The overall fundraising goal has not yet been met. The public is invited to show up and help make a difference.

The Leon-Havana Relay for Life will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday. It is a family-friendly event. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for food, treats, games and luminaria bags. It will end at 10 p.m.