Volunteers needed at Second Harvest in Valdosta

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 9, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Second Harvest of South Georgia is looking for some extra helping hands to feed local families.

The food bank has received a huge donation meal kit boxes. They are filled with a variety of snacks and canned goods, but they need to be broken down and sorted before going to local programs.

The organization is asking for volunteers to help with sorting out the donations, at a time Second Harvest staff said is especially important.

"When you've got families who are already struggling to make ends meet, and then you throw the fact that it's summer vacation, there's no access to school breakfast or school lunch, these meals, what seems like a can of ravioli to us is the crucial difference between children getting nutrition that day and not getting anything," said Eliza McCall with Second Harvest.

Volunteers are asked to come out to the Second Harvest Valdosta location. Staff expect it to take a couple of weeks before all the boxes are sorted.

Anyone interested is asked to pre-register. More information can be found on the Second Harvest of South Georgia website.